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Council Re|Sale to host Spring Showcase Fashion Event on March 22

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Council Resale
Council Resale in Berkley will be holding a Spring Showcase shopping event on Sunday March. 26 featuring new season clothes and accessories by designers and top brands at bargain prices.<br/><br/>
Council ReSale in Berkley.jpg
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BERKLEY, MI (WXYZ) — Council Re|Sale, one of the oldest resale shops in metro Detroit, will be hosting its annual Spring Showcase on Sun. March 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

The popular event will feature spring fashion and accessories for both men and women at bargain prices and will include high-end brands including Johnny Was, St. John, Burberry, Theory, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, Lululemon and Athleta.

Proceeds raised at Council Re|Sale go towards the many community impact projects and social advocacy work to benefit local families. To learn more, visit councilresale.net.

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