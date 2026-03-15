Council Re|Sale to host Spring Showcase Fashion Event on March 22

BERKLEY, MI (WXYZ) — Council Re|Sale, one of the oldest resale shops in metro Detroit, will be hosting its annual Spring Showcase on Sun. March 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

The popular event will feature spring fashion and accessories for both men and women at bargain prices and will include high-end brands including Johnny Was, St. John, Burberry, Theory, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, Lululemon and Athleta.

Proceeds raised at Council Re|Sale go towards the many community impact projects and social advocacy work to benefit local families. To learn more, visit councilresale.net.