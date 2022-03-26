Cranbrook Project’s annual Sacred Jazz Concert set for Friday, April 1

(WXYZ) — The Cranbrook Project’s annual Sacred Jazz Concert is Friday, April 1 at 7:30 PM with doors opening at 7 PM.

This concert titled “God is a Three Letter Word for Love” is directed by Brandon Waddles with music from The Boys Choir of Detroit, the Rackham Choir, the Wayne State choir, Christ Church Cranbrook choir, and many others. This concert showcases jazz, art, and poetry in an intentional way to help bridge the suburbs and cities in our community. Under the leadership of new Arts and Programming Manager Kisma Jordan, the Cranbrook Project looks forward to sharing the groundbreaking Sacred Jazz concert with the wider community.

The newly formed Boys Choir of Detroit is directed by the Detroit Youth Choir’s Anthony White along with Assistant Director Brandon Hood. This choir works to help educate young men in music and bring together children from the cities and suburbs with their combined love for music. The choir is currently recruiting for the 2022-2023 concert season.

Established in 2016 as a separate 501(c)3 and funded through a generous grant from the Erb Family Foundation, the purpose of the Cranbrook Project in Music, Arts, and Education is to close the distance between our cities and suburbs as well as the many religious, artistic, and educational communities in metropolitan Detroit.

The goals of the Cranbrook Project are to: