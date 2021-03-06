Creative ways to use citrus fruits in salads

(WXYZ) — Chef Rebecca from Busch's Fresh Food Market shares recipes for using citrus fruits in salads. They're posted below.

To learn more about Busch's Fresh Food Market or for more recipes, visit www.buschs.com

Citrus Salad With Arugula, Dates & Smoked Almonds

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 Red Grapefruit or Large Navel Oranges

4-6 tangelos, blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, or Seville Oranges

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt & Pepper

½ cup smoked almonds, chopped

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

4 cups arugula

½ cup pitted dates, chopped

1. Cut away peel and pith from grapefruits and/or oranges. Cut each fruit in half, and then slice crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick pieces. Transfer fruit to bowl and toss with sugar and ½ teaspoon salt. Set aside for 15 minutes.

2. Drain fruit, reserving 2 tablespoons juice. Transfer fruit to platter, arrange in even layer, and drizzle with oil.

3. Whisk reserved citrus juice, shallot, and mustard in medium bowl. Add arugula, ¼ cup chopped dates, ¼ cup almonds, and toss to coat.

4. Arrange arugula mixture over fruit, leaving a border around edges.

5. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup dates and remaining 1/4 cup almonds. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Citrus Salad With Spinach, Dried Cranberries, & Pecans

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 Red Grapefruit or Large Navel Oranges

4-6 tangelos, blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, or Seville Oranges

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt & Pepper

½ cup toasted pecans, chopped

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

4 cups baby spinach

½ cup dried cranberries

1. Cut away peel and pith from grapefruits and/or oranges. Cut each fruit in half, and then slice crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick pieces. Transfer fruit to bowl and toss with sugar and ½ teaspoon salt. Set aside for 15 minutes.

2. Drain fruit, reserving 2 tablespoons juice. Transfer fruit to platter, arrange in even layer, and drizzle with oil.

3. Whisk reserved citrus juice, shallot, and mustard in medium bowl. Add spinach, ¼ cup dried cranberries, ¼ cup pecans, and toss to coat.

4. Arrange spinach mixture over fruit, leaving a border around edges.

5. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cranberries and remaining 1/4 cup pecans. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

