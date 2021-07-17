Crowds gather for 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — It is with great excitement and after serious consideration, the directors of the: Ann Arbor Street Fair, The Original; the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair; and the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair - the three fairs that comprise the Ann Arbor Art Fair - jointly announce the decision to move forward with producing this year’s 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair.

In light of the recent announcement lifting the restrictions on outdoor events, the Fair Directors met with city officials, and the local health department and decided that a safe and successful event could be achieved after all. This year's event will be three days rather than its originally planned four, running Thursday July 15 - Saturday July 17. Given the timing of this decision and with more limited resources, the directors felt it best to limit the event to three days and not have the show on Sunday. Additionally this year's event will include more space between booths to allow for social distancing, masks will be encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be throughout the fair. Fair staff will also continue working closely with the health department to ensure the safety of the artists, fairgoers, staff, and everyone involved. The three directors worked very hard to find a way to make this event happen and are thrilled to be able to bring this time honored tradition back to the streets of Ann Arbor.

For more information, visit theannarborartfair.com