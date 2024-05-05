Crowds gather in Ferndale for 2-day Cinco de Mayo Festival

FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — The two-day Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival presented by Mezcal returning bigger and better for its second year.

The free event features food trucks showcasing authentic Mexican cuisine, complemented by a diverse array of beverage options available for purchase, in addition to live music, dance performances, Lucha Libre Pro Wrestling and more, ensuring a festive atmosphere filled with culinary delights and cultural experiences. The party will be rocking all weekend long with a jam-packed lineup of live music on the main stage located at E 9 Mile Rd. near Woodward Ave.

The Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival promises a family-friendly environment with a Kids Play Zone which includes access to inflatables, a mechanical bull and more at no charge. The food and fun will take place on East 9 Mile between Woodward and Bermuda on Saturday, May 4, from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. and again on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

To learn more, visit downtownferndale.com/event/ferndale-cinco-de-mayo-festival-day-2.