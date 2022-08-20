Watch Now
Cruise In Shoes 5K Run/Walk 2022 set for August 20th

Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 07:15:25-04

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Huntington is proud to present the Eighth annual Cruise In Shoes 5K Run/Walk.

The fundraising event will take place the morning of August 20, 2022, the same day as the 28th annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford.

The run/walk will begin at 7:30 am on Yorba Linda Blvd, continue with a rare opportunity to run on historic Woodward Avenue, wind through several Royal Oak neighborhood streets and finish at Shrine High School. To learn more about Cruise In Shoes 2022, visit http://www.CruiseinShoes.com.

