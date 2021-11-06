Watch
Custom Wealth Solutions offers financial tips to veterans impacted by pandemic

Associated Press
Posted at 7:24 AM, Nov 06, 2021
(WXYZ) — Our nation’s veteran population has given so much in support of our freedoms, and they continue to face challenges with employment, underemployment, job placement and more – all impacting financial stability and well-being.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the veteran unemployment rate sat at 3.5%, and during the pandemic that statistic skyrocketed to over 6%. While the unemployment rate now sits at 3.9% [dol.gov], the numbers reflect real veterans who are struggling to find work, or work that suits their skill sets. Not only have over 15,000 veterans' lives been lost in VA hospitals [accesstocare.va.gov] due to the pandemic, the veterans that persevere are losing their community meeting spaces that have been around for generations.

With Veterans Day right around the corner, CEO of Plymouth-based Custom Wealth Solutions Mike Windle is providing his financial expertise and insights to veterans in the southeast Michigan community.

