Daddies, Daughters and 'Dos encouraging father-daughter bonding

An upcoming event is all about father-daughter bonding and helping a great cause. Daddies, Daughters and ’Dos is happening Sunday at 6 Salon in Birmingham.

Fathers will learn brushing, braiding and basic styling techniques.

The event is free of charge, but donations will be raised for McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

George Nikollaj, co-owner of 6 Salon; George’s daughters Natalie and Sophia; and stylists Dakota Valentine and Lauren Stayer joined 7 Action News with a preview.

Daddies, Daughters and ’Dos

Sunday, July 15

6 Salon Birmingham

180 S. Old Woodward Ave.

Call (248) 282-5600 to reserve a spot.

For more on 6 Salon: https://www.sixsalon.com/

For more on McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar: https://mckennassquadbeautybar.weebly.com/