Darien Belcher Jr., is a young author who has three books to his credit so far.

(WXYZ) — Darien Belcher Jr., is a young published author who has three books to his credit so far.

The Macomb County teenager wrote his first book - The Story of the Curse - when he was nine, his second book - The Quest of Gravender - at age 10, and his third book - The king Who Rose from the Sea - when he was 16. All three works feature the main character, Lego Boy, and his superhero friends.

You can follow Darien Belcher Jr., on social media at Darien (@darienbelcherjr) • Instagram photos and videos or Darien BelcherJr | Facebook.Or you can visit his website at Home | Darien Belcher Jr.