Dark romance beckons at "My Bloody Valentine," a unique, haunted house experience

Posted at 7:27 AM, Feb 10, 2024
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — The Valentine's Killer has found his way into the Azra Haunted Chamber of Horror and he's looking for his soul mate. Could that be you?

Get ready to survive love at "My Bloody Valentine," a unique, haunted house experience. Those brave enough to enter will get to dive into this twisted romance exclusively for on Friday, Feb 9th and Saturday, Feb 10th. Can you survive the haunting embrace of this monsters' love? Don't miss this unique and spine-tingling event. Single tickets & couple packages available.

To secure your spot for a night of chilling love, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-bloody-valentine-tickets-792099489897.

