D’Bo’s Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood hosting Big Game watch party & Spooky Brunch

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — D’Bo’s Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood is a fresh integration of buffalo style hot wings with 18 different sauces and seasonings, a full bar showcasing daiquiris drinks and boiled seafood. Several recipes are posted below.

Other popular menu items include whole and filet fried catfish, hamburgers, cheesesteaks, and a slaw dog made with Chicago’s own Parker House Sausage. Given the current popularity of buffalo wings, the need to add a quality, great tasting wing in the market is something that D’Bo’s aims to fill. As with any restaurant, food quality and great taste along with great service is paramount for success. D’Bo’s prides itself on both and will be critically focused on both key areas. In addition, D’Bo’s will create and in-dining experience that focuses on fun, love, music and passion. The atmosphere will engage customers with positive sights, sounds and smells that will combine to evoke happy feelings and stimulating engagement.

Also, the owners of D’bo’s want to inspire young people, in particular, to realize their full potential in business. With this, they have established the “Legacy Futures Program” that helps other partnerships and investors form business alliances and participate in for-profit ventures all connected through an economic ecosystem that seeks to benefit those who connect with it. D’bo’s is actually the center of its own economic ecosystem and has leveraged the power of individual relationships and resources to help launch the restaurant.

Find more information at www.dboswings.com and www.facebook.com/dboswingssouthfieldmi.

Garlic Parmesan Topping

2 cups Grated parmesan cheese

2 Tablespoon Garlic salt Lawrey’s

1 Tablespoon granulated garlic

1 Tablespoon granulated onion

1 tsp dry parsley flakes

Measure and combine ingredients mix-well use in butter and as topper for wings and fries.

Garlic Parmesan Butter

1/2 cup of prepared Garlic topping

2 cups of melted or liquid butter

Measure and mix well add to cooked wings top with the Garlic Parmesan topping and server

D’bo’s Wings

Cook wings

Place in bowl toss with melted butter and D’bo’s special seasoning and serve

D’bo’s Memphis Style Hot Wings

Heat Dbos Hot sauce with some butter

Cook wings until perfectly done

Toss in a bowl until totally covered

Serve hot with ranch or blue cheese for dipping

Lobster and Shrimp Seafood Boil

8 qt pot 1 gallon water

1/2 cup Louisiana seafood boil, 3 tables minced garlic, 1 cup liquid butter

1 -7 oz lobster tail

10 16-20 count Peel & Devein shrimp

1 Andouille sausage

2 Whole potatoes

2 corn on cobs

Prepare water with Louisiana seafood boil out, butter and garlic

Place Lobster in first to cook for 5 minutes

Add Corn , Potato, and sausage cook another 2 minutes

Add shrimp and cook 5 minute place on a tray and serve