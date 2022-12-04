December 4 is last day to check out Annual Potters Market in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Hand-crafted ceramic sculptures, teapots, lamps, cooking ware, birdhouses, soap dispensers, jewelry, ornaments and much more will be on sale at the Annual Potters Market. Sunday, December 4th, is the last day to shop at the 2022 event. It's taking place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. inside the Southfield Pavilion, 2600 Evergreen Road in Southfield.

This unique show features artwork by more than 140 artists, daily pottery demonstrations, tons of free parking, an on-site cafe, and much more. Over 140 potters will sell their wares at the event. Admission and parking are free. Visa, Discover, American Express and Mastercard will all be accepted, and gift wrapping will be available.

Every year the Annual Potters Market chooses a charity to support. In 2022, participating artists donate artwork, and the proceeds from these sales will be donated to Leader Dogs for the Blind, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent travel.

To learn more about the Annual Potters Market, visit thepottersmarket.com.