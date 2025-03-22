Demo Days 2025 now underway at Carl’s Golfland

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — Demo Days 2025 is in full swing at both of Carl’s Golfland's metro Detroit locations.

Demo Days are when customers can try all the new equipment for the 2025 golf season on an outdoor range featuring live ball flight, covered and heated tee stations and TrackMan Range to give customers instant tracking results. They can also get a free basic club fitting, instant discounts in every department and register to win over $25,000.00 in prizes.

For the past 35 years Demo Days has served as the unofficial kickoff to the golf season in Michigan. To learn more, visit carlsgolfland.com.