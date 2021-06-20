Depression & anxiety are two of the biggest mental health issues men face

(WXYZ) — Men oftentimes face stigmas that they are tough and can’t show weakness, but it’s these unfair assumptions and patriarchal stereotypes that prevent a lot of men from seeking professional help when battling mental health conditions.

Depression and anxiety are two of the biggest mental health issues men face. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, 10% of fathers also face postpartum depression – a condition that is typically thought to only impact mothers.

June 20 is Father’s Day and June 21 is International Father’s Mental Health Day. While dads are traditionally treated to a round of golf, a BBQ dinner or “world’s greatest dad” swag on Father’s Day, families should consider the mental health of the men in their lives. To learn more about the importance of men’s mental health, different ways to support dads, as well as out-of-the box ideas to give dad what he really needs, visit oaklandfamilyservices.org

