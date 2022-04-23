Watch
Dequindre Cut Greenway Spring Clean-up 2022 event set for April 23

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
Dequindre Cut Spring Clean-Up<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:03 AM, Apr 23, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In honor of Earth Day, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is again looking for volunteers to help clean-up the Dequindre Cut Greenway and surrounding streets in downtown Detroit on Saturday, April 23. Gloves, trash bags, and a limited number of trash pickers and rakes will be provided. Everyone is welcome to participate in the clean-up effort.

The effort will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine. For full details visit https://detroitriverfront.org/springcleanup2022

Free parking is located at Lafayette St & Orleans St, as well as along Woodbridge St near the entrance of the Cut. There is also free parking at the Eastern Market lot (Wilkins St & Orleans St), the lot near Robert C. Valade Park (corner of Atwater St & Chene St), and at Cullen Plaza (1340 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48207).

During the October 2021 clean-up, more than 100 volunteers helped fill 100 bags with trash that had accumulated along the Dequindre Cut and several nearby streets.

