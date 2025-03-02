Watch Now
Detroit Autorama features over 800 of the most amazing custom cars in the world

Detroit Autorama
Known as America's Greatest Hot Rod Show, Autorama will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.<br/>
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The 72nd Annual Meguiar's Detroit Autorama, presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts, will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit from February 28 to March 2.

Over 800 of the most amazing chopped, channeled, dumped and decked, hot rods and custom cars in the world will descend on the motor city with builders from across the country, competing for the highest honor in hot rodding,The Ridler Award. The Barbie Cadillac, as seen at Disney's Epcot Center, makes its debut at Autorama while the giant Megamorph Transformer will take up the high ceiling Atrium at Huntington Place. Both features will offer great photo opportunities.

For more information go to www.autorama.comor call 248-373-1700.

