Detroit bar to be transformed into a holiday oasis
5:32 AM, Nov 17, 2018
9:02 AM, Nov 17, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Beginning November 23rd and running through New Year’s Eve, The Skip will be transformed into a holiday oasis, decked out with festive décor and serving iconic, seasonally themed drinks including returning favorites Run Run Rudolph, Snowball Old Fashioned alongside new creations like the Christmas Carol Barrel and And A Partridge In a Pear Tree.
Each cocktail is served in custom Cocktail Kingdom glassware that is available for purchase should you want to take the festivities home with you.
Miracle at The Skip will join locations across the country in donating 10 percent of all glassware sales to Action Against Hunger, making each purchase the perfect gift that keeps on giving.