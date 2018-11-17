Detroit bar to be transformed into a holiday oasis

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Beginning November 23 rd and running through New Year’s Eve, The Skip will be transformed into a holiday oasis, decked out with festive décor and serving iconic, seasonally themed drinks including returning favorites Run Run Rudolph , Snowball Old Fashioned alongside new creations like the Christmas Carol Barrel and And A Partridge In a Pear Tree.

Each cocktail is served in custom Cocktail Kingdom glassware that is available for purchase should you want to take the festivities home with you.

Miracle at The Skip will join locations across the country in donating 10 percent of all glassware sales to Action Against Hunger , making each purchase the perfect gift that keeps on giving.

2018 Miracle Cocktail Menu

COCKTAILS

Christmapolitan

Vodka, Elderflower, Dry Vermouth, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Rosemary, Lime, Absinthe Mist

Snowball Old Fashioned

Butterscotch Rye, Spiced Demerara, Wormwood Bitters, Orange Zest

Bad Santa (served hot)

Hot Milk Punch with Barbados Rum, Trinidad Overproof Rum, Batavia Arrack, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Almond Milk, 8 Spices, Coconut Water, Coconut Oil

Christmas Carol Barrel

Aged Rum, Aquavit, Amaro, Pumpkin Pie, Demerara Syrup, Lime, Vanilla, Angostura Bitters

Koala-La La La, La La La La

Gin, Pine, Dry Vermouth, Lime, Eucalyptus Syrup, Orange Bitters

Gingerbread Flip

Bourbon, Gingerbread Syrup, Elemakule Tiki Bitters, Whole Egg, Nutmeg

Run Run Rudolph

Prosecco, Gin, Mulled Wine Puree, Lemon, Cane Syrup

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!

Sweet Potato Barbados Rum, Cachaça, Trinidad Over Proof Rum, Dry Curacao, Marshmallow Orgeat, Lime

Jingle Balls Nog

Cognac, Pedro Ximenez Sherry, Brown Butter, Cinnamon, Cherry, Vanilla, Almond Milk, Cream, Sugar, Egg, Nutmeg

And A Partridge In A Pear Tree

Reposado Tequila, Pear Brandy, Mezcal, Spiced Demerara Syrup, Lime, Egg White, Club Soda, Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon

SHOTS

Nice Shot

Rum, Peppermint, Chocolate

Naughty Shot

Bourbon, Cinnamon

2018 Sippin’ Santa Presented by Beachbum Berry Cocktail Menu

Kris Kringle Colada

Dark Jamaican Rum, Cynar, Allspice

Liqueur, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cream of Coconut

Sippin Santa

Aged Demerara Rum, Averna, Lemon Juice, Orange Juice, Gingerbread Mix

Grinch Grog

Blanco Tequila, Herbal Liqueur, Pine, Pear, Lemon Juice, Grinch Syrup

Mele Kalikimaka

London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier, Lime Juice, Cranberry Syrup, Allspice Liqueur, Herbsaint

Blue Christmas

Vodka, Blue Curacao, Apricot Brandy, Lemon Juice, Cream of Coconut

Kana Kaloka Swizzle

Plantation OFTD Rum, Lime Juice, Swizzle Syrup

Hawaiian Milk Punch

Bourbon, Cream, Chai Syrup, Sarsaparilla and Tobacco Bitters

Nutmeg

Rudolph Shoots The Curl