Detroit-based automotive/motorsports program prepares youth for future careers

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — As conversations around youth employment, workforce development, and skilled trades continue to rise across the country, Detroit is taking action at the ground level with the Engine Building Bootcamp.

The free five-week summer program will run from June 29 through August 3 at the North Rosedale Park Community Center. The iniative is designed for students in grades 8 through 10 and offers a structured, safe, and engaging learning environment rooted in math, literacy, STEAM education, mentorship, and workforce readiness.