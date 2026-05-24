Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Detroit-based automotive/motorsports program prepares youth for future careers

FILE IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix Auto Racing
Paul Sancya/AP
Cars are shown on the track during the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
FILE IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix Auto Racing
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — As conversations around youth employment, workforce development, and skilled trades continue to rise across the country, Detroit is taking action at the ground level with the Engine Building Bootcamp.

The free five-week summer program will run from June 29 through August 3 at the North Rosedale Park Community Center. The iniative is designed for students in grades 8 through 10 and offers a structured, safe, and engaging learning environment rooted in math, literacy, STEAM education, mentorship, and workforce readiness.

Registration for the Engine Building Bootcamp is now open. Families interested in enrolling students can learn more and sign up at https://form.jotform.com/260184510979160

News

WXYZ-TV named Station of the Year by the MAB!