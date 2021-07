(WXYZ) — Kicking back with food -- paired with beer -- to get ready for the Fourth of July. Detroit Beer Co. has a new menu to go with its craft brews.

Executive Chef Rodney Lubinski joined 7 Action News to talk about the new specialties -- including softshell crab tacos and The Meatball -- and to talk about the beers they go best with them.

Detroit Beer Co. is located at 1529 Broadway in downtown Detroit. Find them online at detroitbeerco.com.