Detroit business owner turns passion for healthcare and fashion into a viral success

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Angels Only, a modern medical scrub line founded by Detroit business owner Crystal Angel, is making waves in the healthcare industry with a mission to transform how women in healthcare perceive and wear their work attire.

Born out of adversity, Angels Only was launched in November 2020, during the height of the pandemic. With a background in healthcare, Angel recognized first hand the lack of stylish scrub options. She also recognized the importance of providing healthcare professionals with uniforms that celebrated their individuality while meeting their demanding work needs. Angels Only quickly garnered attention, going viral on TikTok by February almost instantly. The brand captured millions of views as healthcare workers expressed their excitement over the stylish scrubs and the visibility of a woman of color owning a medical apparel brand.

With the highest viewed video to date reaching 4 million views, Angels Only has shipped to over 35 countries and 6 continents. To learn more, visit angelsonly.com.