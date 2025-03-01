Detroit City Distillery is bringing back its annual Paczki Day Party

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery (DCD) is bringing back its annual Paczki Day Party on Saturday, March 1st, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The free event, hosted jointly with Eastern Market Brewing Company, draws attendees across Michigan, the Midwest, and Canada. It will take place indoors and outdoors all along Riopelle Street in the Eastern Market, with limited capacity, free admission and live music.

Food, including Polish favorites, will be available for sale, along with Paczki Day Vodka, all-new Paczki Cream Liqueur, cocktails, merchandise and DCD’s regular spirits menu. To learn more, visit news | Detroit City Distill