Detroit City Distillery is taking its annual release of Honey Bourbon to new heights

Detroit City Distillery (DCD) is taking its annual release of Honey Bourbon to new heights this year by a new ready-to-serve Honey Old Fashioned to its lineup.

For the first time, Detroit City Distillery is putting a ready-to-serve cocktail into distribution with its new Honey Old Fashioned. The new product is based on the distillery’s best-selling cocktail, and features Honey Bourbon, raw Michigan honey and house-made bitters. This year, DCD is upping the ante with additional gift ideas for Honey Bourbon aficionados:

Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon – ($60 per bottle) – The bourbon is finished with raw honey from Bees in the D rooftop beehives on top of DCD’s Whiskey Factory.

Detroit City Distillery Honey Old Fashioned – ($25 per bottle) – This 375ml ready-to-serve cocktail features Honey Bourbon, raw Michigan honey, and house-made aromatic and orange bitters. Each bottle makes five cocktails. Just pour over ice and enjoy.

Bees in the D Bourbon Barrel-Aged Honey: Crafted from honey harvested atop DCD's Whiskey Factory rooftop and aged in bourbon barrels. It's priced at $50 per bottle. 100% of sales support the non-profit Bees in the D. To learn more visit www.beesinthed.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @beesinthed.