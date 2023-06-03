Detroit City Distillery's Summer Rum available now though Labor Day weekend

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — In the roaring twenties, Detroit fueled prohibition and an entrepreneurial spirit that didn't follow the rules. A century later, eight childhood friends started a small distillery to make alcohol the old fashion way.

Detroit City Distillery creates small batch artisanal whiskey, gin and vodka using the finest local ingredients sourced directly from farms near its distillery and tasting room located in Detroit's famed Eastern Market. The result is a drink of distinction made for the revolutionaries rewriting the history of a great American city.

Detroit City Distillery developed Summer Rum in collaboration with local bartenders. Summer Rum is a blend of rums from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Guyana and the U.S. Virgin Islands and is distilled from sugar cane. The rum is $24.99 a bottle and is only available for the summer though Labor Day weekend at the Distillery, local bars and liquor stores.

Cocktail Recipes

The Traditional Daiquiri is a classic rum cocktail invented in a town named Daiquiri in Cuba in 1898. It was a favorite of Ernest Hemingway, John F. Kennedy and bartenders everywhere.

What you need: Summer Rum, limes, simple syrup, a shaker and ice

How to make it: In a shaker with ice, combine 2 ounces of Summer Rum, ¾ ounces of simple syrup and ¾ ounces of freshly squeezed lime juice. Shake until well-chilled and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.