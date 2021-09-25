Watch
Detroit couple share love of tacos with metro Detroit

Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 25, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters natives Julie and Jason created Detroit Loves Tacos, Mexican pop-up restaurant and catering service to share the taco love with Metro Detroit.

Offering options range from family-inspired comfort food to health-conscious vegan choices. The husband-and-wife team based their menu on Julie's traditional family recipes from Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as the food they had growing up in Southwest Detroit. "We don’t put anything in front of our guests that we wouldn’t serve to our own family".

Everything is locally sourced and made from scratch. To learn more, visit www.detroitlovestacos.com.

