Detroit Cultural Center to host Educators' Night

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Educators Night is your opportunity to experience the extraordinary educational ecosystem that exists across Detroit’s Cultural Center and discover how its museums, libraries, universities, cultural institutions, and nonprofit partners can support you and your students throughout the school year.

This unique experience is being held on Tuesday, September 15, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Detroit Historical Museum. To learn more or to register, visit https://bit.ly/EducatorsNight2026

Educators who register in advance will receive a free tote bag at the event, while supplies last.