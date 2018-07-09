Detroit Cycling Championship features athletes from around the world

Cloudy
The Detroit Cycling Championship is happening July 14 at Beacon Park
Cyclists are gearing up for the Detroit Cycling Championship this weekend. They're headed to Michigan from all over the world.
Race director Kristin Ritter Detroit Cycling Championship announcer Jamie Smith discussed what cyclists and fans can expect Saturday in Detroit’s Beacon Park. The first race begins at 8 a.m.
For more: detroitcycling.com
