Detroit Fire Department's Fire Prevention Week kickoff event set for October 4th

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week 2026 with a free interactive community event packed with learning opportunities.

Dates and locations are posted below.

Sunday, October 4 | 12:00p.m.–3:00p.m.

Engine 42, 6324 W. Chicago, Detroit

Wednesday, October 7 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Engine 56, 18601 Ryan Road, Detroit

Friday, October 9 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Engine 54, 16825 Trinity Street, Detroit

The safety event will include the following: