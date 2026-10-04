Detroit Fire Department's Fire Prevention Week kickoff event set for October 4th

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week 2026 with a free interactive community event packed with learning opportunities.
Dates and locations are posted below.
Sunday, October 4 | 12:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
Engine 42, 6324 W. Chicago, Detroit
Wednesday, October 7 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.
Engine 56, 18601 Ryan Road, Detroit
Friday, October 9 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.
Engine 54, 16825 Trinity Street, Detroit
The safety event will include the following:
- Free smoke alarm installations sign-ups
- Hands-Only CPR training
- Fire extinguisher training
- NFPA Materials: Safe Charging Habits
- Mobile Fire Safety House
- Fire Safety House inflatable
- Hands-on experience operating a fire hose
- Meet and greet with firefighters
- Games including Fowling, Giant Connect 4, and Cornhole
- Live DJ and music
- Free food
- Food trucks on site
- Resources from the Detroit Health Department
- Bounce houses and other family-friendly activities