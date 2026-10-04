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Detroit Fire Department's Fire Prevention Week kickoff event set for October 4th

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DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week 2026 with a free interactive community event packed with learning opportunities.

Dates and locations are posted below.

Sunday, October 4 | 12:00p.m.–3:00p.m.

Engine 42, 6324 W. Chicago, Detroit

Wednesday, October 7 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Engine 56, 18601 Ryan Road, Detroit

Friday, October 9 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Engine 54, 16825 Trinity Street, Detroit

The safety event will include the following:

  • Free smoke alarm installations sign-ups
  • Hands-Only CPR training
  • Fire extinguisher training
  • NFPA Materials: Safe Charging Habits
  • Mobile Fire Safety House
  • Fire Safety House inflatable
  • Hands-on experience operating a fire hose
  • Meet and greet with firefighters
  • Games including Fowling, Giant Connect 4, and Cornhole
  • Live DJ and music
  • Free food
  • Food trucks on site
  • Resources from the Detroit Health Department
  • Bounce houses and other family-friendly activities

Check the Detroit traffic map!