Detroit Historical Society celebrates Black History Month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the Shoulders of Giants will highlight some of the businesses and history makers that continue to make Detroit great.

The event offers shopping at a curated marketplace of locally owned businesses and guided mini-tours of permanent exhibitions Doorway to Freedom and Detroit 67: Perspectives Guesyts can also join in a drop-in Paradise Valley-themed kids craft during this all-day event.

1PM-2:30PM: Panel discussion with Detroit entrepreneurs Nefertiti Harris, owner of Textures by Nefertiti, EttaFlyy Espy, founder of the brand Naturally Flyy Detroit and Yelitsa Jean-Charles creator of the Healthy Roots Doll. Hear the perspectives of veteran small business owners and explore the contemporary landscape for founders of color navigating business in Detroit and beyond through the unique lens of the African American hair journey.

Ongoing exhibits

Detroit '67 and Doorway to Freedom: Detroit 67: Perspectives begins by looking at the complex, compounding factors that took place across metropolitan Detroit during the 50 years prior to 1967, followed by a review of the unrest that occurred between July 23 and August 1, 1967. Next, the exhibition explores the past 50 years up to the present day, detailing the progress we have made as well the setbacks we have encountered. The exhibition narrative concludes by offering a perspective on what lies ahead and will challenge the community to use what we have learned in the past 100+ years to help create a future for Detroit filled with unparalleled promise and opportunity.

Detroit and the Underground Railroad: Detroit was a pivotal part of the Underground Railroad, an informal network of safe houses and people willing to help runaway enslaved people. They adapted the language of the railroads to keep it secret. Hiding places — often taverns, homes and barns — were referred to as “stations.” Helpers were called “conductors,” and runaways were either “passengers” or “baggage.”

For More Information:

This in-person event is FREE with registration at https://bit.ly/3Jc0CNN

Detroit Historical Society: detroithistorical.org