Detroit Historical Society to celebrate Women’s History Month with programs and exhibits

Carlos Osorio/AP
The Detroit skyline is seen from Belle Isle, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 4:24 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 04:24:46-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Society is celebrating Women’s History Month with a trio of programs and exhibits at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum and the Detroit Historical Museum.

You're invited to Join the DHS on Saturday, March 18, at the Dossin Great Lake Museum for “Women of the Watch, Keepers of the Light”, written and performed by Anna Marck. Take a trip through Anna’s childhood adventures to Michigan Lighthouses and her tales of meeting the women who kept their lights on. The performance will be followed by a short Q + A with Anna Marck.

A special free day at the museum with a complimentary screening of "Detroit: The City of Churches" is set for Sunday, March 19. The film goes behind the pulpit with spiritual leaders and local historians to learn how Detroit’s churches have remained a shining star for three centuries, casting light through the city’s darkest hours. Registration is required.

To register or to learn more about upcoming Detroit Historical Society events, visit Detroit Historical Society | Where the past is present.

