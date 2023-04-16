Detroit Institute of Gastronomy to host Women in Culinary Apprenticeship Scholarship Fundraiser

DETYROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — We need more female chefs in leadership positions. Therefore, the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy (DIG) is holding a scholarship fundraiser to provide women interested in the culinary industry an opportunity to attend and learn the culinary arts through apprenticeship.

Every $5,500 received in donations allows DIG to provide a fully enrolled female apprentice student with a full tuition scholarship for one year of their academic program. The scholarship fundraiser is now accepting donations in hopes of reaching the goal of $75,000. The fundraising drive culminates in a special gala event on Thursday, May 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club. The event will feature stunning dishes prepared by metro Detroit’s top female chefs including Amanda Saab from Master Chef Season 6 and 12; Ederique “Chef E” Goudia, James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellow Alumni; Genevieve Vang from Bangkok 96; Shanel Dewalt from Break’n Cornbread and more.

Attendees can enjoy live entertainment from Detroit’s premier musicians such as Blackman and Caldwell and the high-energy Ska band, Killer Diller. The event will be hosted by WDET’s Ann Delisi and feature a culinary and lifestyle silent auction. Tickets start at $85 and are available for purchase online.

Research shows that businesses with women in leadership roles and a diverse workforce perform better economically with higher productivity and increased attention to detail. Though there has been progress towards increasing gender diversity in many industries, the culinary arts industry still lags. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women made up only 25 percent of cooks and chefs in the United States in 2021.

“As women in the kitchen, we’ve come a long way, and we’re going to go farther,” said Kimberly Brock Brown, President of the American Culinary Foundation. “We’ve always been here; now is the time to get into those leadership positions throughout the industry, not just in restaurants. There are so many different paths you can pursue in the culinary world, and DIG can help you find them and excel in whatever area you apply yourself to.”

The Detroit Institute of Gastronomy believes that through apprentice education, students are provided a chance to learn the skills needed to lead the culinary industry and through this tuition scholarship, DIG hopes to help reduce the gender gap in professional kitchens. To learn more about DIG and its programs, please visit detroitgastronomy.org.