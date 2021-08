(WXYZ) — The Detroit Jazz Festival is returning Labor Day weekend -- and once again the free celebration will be virtual. No audiences will be allowed in person, but there are plenty of ways to see and hear musicians like Herbie Hancock Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Jazz Fest president and artistic director Chris Collins joined 7 Action News to talk about the lineup. The Jazz Festival will be streamed live, Sept. 3 through Sept 6, on social media, on the Jazz Fest LIVE! App and at detroitjazzfestorg.