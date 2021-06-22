Detroit jazz musician Gaylelynn McKinney celebrating latest album

(WXYZ) — Gayelynn McKinney is hitting all the right notes. She someone who's very familiar to jazz fans in Detroit.

McKinney's latest album, "Zoot Suit Funk" was recorded with her band McKinney Zone. The album is available now on Spotify, iTunes and from Amazon. McKinney joined 7 Action News to talk about recording the album and provided a clip of a performance.

Gayelynn McKinney and McKinney Zone will be performing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival in East Lansing. It's available to watch on Facebook and YouTube.

For more, visit gayelynnmckinney.com.