Detroit Lions hosting watch party at Ford Field for fans to cheer on the team as they take on the 49ers

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are hosting a watch party at Ford Field for fans to cheer on the team as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, January 28. This event is sold out.

Those attending the watch party will have access to the 100 Level Concourse and reserved seating in the lower bowl to watch the championship game. The Lions Supply Retail Store will be open to shop to purchase Lions Playoff gear. The fun will also include appearances and performances by the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, the Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and the Detroit Lions Drumline.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Parking is available in Ford Field controlled lots for $10. All parking is first-come, first-serve.