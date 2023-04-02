Detroit PAL announces its second annual ‘Swing for the Fences’ event

Detroit PAL [detroitpal.org] will host its second annual ‘Swing for the Fences’ event on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The fundraiser will take place at The Corner Ballpark Presented by Adient, 1680 Michigan Ave. in Detroit.

The event gives participants the chance to step up to home plate and take some swings in celebration of Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day. Fans will get 10 swings for $20 to support PAL programming. Anyone who drives a ball over the fence will be awarded a commemorative “Ground from the Mound” collectible from historic Tiger Stadium. Pitching and fielding will be provided by the Schoolcraft Ocelots.

Detroit PAL is a non-profit organization positively impacting the lives of approximately 10,000 youth participants each year. In partnership with the Detroit Police Department and community volunteers, Detroit PAL is helping area boys and girls find their greatness through athletic, academic, and leadership development programs. The organization also trains and certifies more than 1,000 volunteers each year to become encouraging coaches and mentors to the city’s youth.

To learn more about Detroit PAL and its programs, visit www.DetroitPAL.org [detroitpal.org] or call 313-833-1600.