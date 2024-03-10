Detroit Pistons releasing J. Dilla Capsule Collection

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons recently announced a retail collaboration with Royce 5’9” to celebrate the life and legacy of Detroit-born producer, songwriter and rapper J.

Dilla.

The capsule will be available for purchase online on Wednesday, March 13, at Pistons313Shop.com. The announcement was made on February 7, on what would have been Dilla’s 50th birthday. Born James Dewitt Yancey, J. Dilla emerged during the mid-1990s underground hip hop scene in Detroit, as a member of the group Slum Village.

He passed away in 2006, at age 36 in Los Angeles, from complications from a combination of TTP and lupus.