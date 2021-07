(WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Theatre is coming home to a permanent location in the city's midtown area. They’re holding a block party to celebrate.

Courtney Burkett, co-founder and producing artistic director of the theater, joined 7 Action News to talk about the party Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Selden Court -- and when audiences can expect the first performances in the new building.

For more, visit detroitpublictheatre.org.