Detroit's annual Shiver on the River Echo Fair 2023 set for February 4

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Friends of the Detroit River (FDR) will host the Shiver on the River Eco Fair on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The event will be held from 10 am to 3 pm inside the beautiful Dossin Museum on Belle Isle (100 The Strand, Detroit Michigan). This year, Friends of the Detroit River is planning to have an environmental fair along with free family fun, food, and entertainment.

“The Shiver on the River is a great opportunity to connect with the natural resources around us. It may be cold in Michigan, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy and learn more about our environment,” says Stewardship Director McKenzi Waliczek. “We are so excited to be out in our community to spread news about the work we do year-round.”

The fair will include exhibitors such as Belle Isle Conservancy, Belle Isle Nature Center, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Adventure Center, Detroit Audubon, Detroit Outdoors, Detroit River Canadian Cleanup, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant, US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Wayne County Department of Public Services, and We’re Fixin’ to Fish. Guests can also expect to see a magic show, get free caricatures done, and see a live painting by FDR's Artist in Residence Alex Gilford.

Thanks to a partnership with the Detroit Historical Society, the typical daily fee to visit the Dossin Museum will be waived. All are welcome to come share a wintery celebration of our natural resources.

For more information about Shiver on the River, visit www.detroitriver.org.