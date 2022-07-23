Detroit's Black Wall Street event to be held July 23 in Campus Martius Park

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The family-owned men’s clothier Hot Sam’s, a popular fashion destination that has been committed to Detroit for more than 100 years, is proud to bring back its Detroit's Black Wall Street event on Saturday, July 23 at Campus Martius Park.

The one day event offers the public two experiences: a Black Business Block Bazaar and Entertainment Extravaganza.

The Black Business Block Bazaar runs from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors can shop and support more than 25 Black businesses doing business. Monroe Street will be transformed between Randolph and Farmer streets into an outdoor pop-up market featuring a variety of purveyors and businesses, from food, fashion and florists to beauty, wellness products and more. Shoppers can peruse the market for gifts for themselves and others while also enjoying lunch and beverages from Black-owned and operated food trucks.

The Entertainment Extravaganza, in partnership with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Detroit Fashion Community and Mila Mara Agency, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature a Hot Sam’s fashion show infused with live music by Modern Element and hosted by comedian/actor Mike Bonner.

For more details about Detroit’s Black Wall Street, visit HotSamsDetroit.com/Events.