Detroit's Eastern Market gears up for Flower Day 2023

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Save the date: Flower Day is May 21st, 2023!

The highly anticipated tradition runs from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and features Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest and added festivities for all ages. The Eastern Market is located at 2934 Russell St. in Detroit.

Flowers will also be available for purchase in-person at weekly Saturday Markets throughout Flower Season. In addition, there will be five Flower Tuesday Markets in May. The remaining two are on May 23, & 30 from 9 am - 3 pm, in Sheds 5 & 6. The Tuesday Markets have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and easier parking.

You can also find flower vendors in Shed 6 every day from Mother’s Day till Father’s Day from sunrise to sunset.