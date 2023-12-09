Detroit's Historic West Canfield's 2023 shopping event now underway

DETROIT, MICH (DETROIT) — The West Canfield Street Community is back with their annual holiday shopping experience.

The month-long event (November 23 - December 23) brings entertainment and unique shopping opportunities in a festive and distinctly Midtown Detroit holiday environment. Among the participating retail shops and restaurants include Bon Bon Bon, City Bird, Motor City Brewing Works, Nest Housewares, Carhartt, Mongers Provisions, The Mushroom Hub, RUNDetroit, Shinola Detroit, Source Book Sellers and Third Man Records.

While each business has its own schedule of programming, the block comes to life each Saturday with free DJ sets and live entertainment at Third Man. Shoppers are treated to complimentary refreshments such as hot chocolate and hot cider, plus much more. On Saturday, Dec. 16, shoppers looking for extra special, one-of-a-kind pieces can head over to the Fleatroit Pop-Up, The early 1900s warehouse will be transformed into a curated collection of pop-ups featuring local artists and vintage dealers.

To learn more about Detroit's West Canfield Historic District, visit westcanfield.org.