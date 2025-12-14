Detroit’s most beloved Hanukkah celebration is back for 2025

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit’s most beloved Hanukkah celebration is back.

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, thousands are expected to gather in Campus Martius Park for the 15th annual Menorah in the D. It's Michigan’s largest public Hanukkah celebration and a powerful tradition of light, resilience, and community.

What began in 2011 with a few hundred attendees has grown into a major regional event featuring live music, family activities, festive foods, crafts, and the lighting of a 26-foot menorah.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. The Menorah lighting ceremony is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Registraton for Menorah in the Dis required. You can do so at menorahinthed.com