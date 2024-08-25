DHM opens Detroit Lions exhibit featuring Hall of Fame & NFL artifacts

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — A brand-new Detroit Historical Museum exhibition, Detroit Lions: Gridiron Heroes, matches the excitement of the new season with highlights from the Lions’ championship seasons in the 1930s and 1950s along with the history-making moments of the current era.

Opening to the public on Saturday August 24, Gridiron Heroes offers something for everybody. For die-hard Detroit Lions fans, the Detroit Historical Society has partnered with the Detroit Lions and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to fill the Detroit Historical Museum’s newest permanent exhibition space, City of Champions Gallery, with some great artifacts and memorabilia. This includes trophies from the 30’s and 50’s, historic uniforms, a display featuring every Lions Hall of Fame player and rarely seen Lions artifacts directly from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Detroit Lions’ archives.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. (NW corner of Kirby) in Midtown Detroit. It's open to the public Wednesday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Historical content and virtual tours and exhibits are available at detroithistorical.org.