Diamonds Direct opens new showroom in metro Detroit

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — Diamonds Direct, a worldwide leader in diamond sourcing, consumer experience, selection, education, and value opened its 26th showroom on May 2nd at 1985 West Big Beaver Rd. in Troy, MI.

The diamond and bridal powerhouse opens its Troy showroom to further expand their footprint in the midwest region. This location adds to their already successful footprint in Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, and Missouri.

Diamonds Direct has a unique advantage over traditional jewelry stores. With a buying office inside the world diamond exchange in Tel Aviv, Diamonds Direct cuts out all middlemen and maintains involvement in the entire lifecycle of a diamond. In 1995, they saw the need for a concept at the intersection of luxury and value, inspiring them to open their own direct-to-the-public showroom in Charlotte, NC. From there, they continued to add to the unique concept by offering industry-leading after-the-sale services like complimentary jewelry maintenance and a 110% upgrade policy. Their unmatched pricing, guarantees, and education bring an entirely new concept to the greater Detroit area.

