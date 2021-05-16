Dino Stroll to kick off North American tour in metro Detroit May 20-23

LAKE ORION, MICH (WXYZ) — Dino Stroll is starting the North American tour this May at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion May 20-23 & 28-30.

This is the only tour that lets you walk along, stand next to, and even touch some of the life-like and life-size dinosaurs standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long! During Dino Stroll each venue will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, throughout!

As guests walk through this interactive Dinosaur adventure they are able to get up close and personal to over 75 life-like and life-size dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus, just to name a few. Dino Stroll will be the most realistic tour back into history with animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, spraying water, and many more exquisite details that bring them to life.

Guests will become paleontologists and be able to explore and study skeletons, fossils and dinosaur eggs, even while climbing inside of them for photo opportunities. There will be entertainment by the Dino Band, various roaming Dinosaurs to encounter during the stroll, and much more! This must see event will provide an opportunity to see and feel what it was like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!

Limited capacity sessions will be offered with timed tickets available each event day, every half hour, through 8:00 p.m. Special rate advance tickets are available now starting at $19.99 each.

Additional service fees will apply. Children under 2 years old (23 months and younger), Military and Veterans are all free. No ticket will be required for those individuals only. Military and Veterans show your Military ID or papers at the entrance for free admission. A contactless ticketing system will be in place with all tickets available online and for advance purchase only.

To learn more about this limited engagement tour, visit www.DinoStroll.com

