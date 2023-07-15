ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Discover lavender’s beauty and health benefits at Blake’s annual Lavender Festival.

The open-air marketplace will host over 200+ Michigan artisans, DIY make and take workshops, educational sessions on aromatherapy, gardening, and natural wellness, children’s activity tent and u-pick lavender, fruits, and vegetables. There will also be delicious lavender-infused treats for sale, from lemonade and cupcakes to Blake’s Hard Cider and Blake’s Brewing Co.’s limited edition lavender-infused hard cider and beer.

Tickets are $12, children 10 and under are free, and include free parking and can be purchased in advance or online at blakefarms.com.