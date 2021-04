(WXYZ) — Celebrating some of the best food and drinks in the Motor City. The latest issue of HOUR Detroit is getting people ready for summer.

Dining Editor Lyndsay Green joined 7 Action News to talk about the magazine's beer giude and their profile of Coriander Kitchen and Farm, a new farm-to-table restaurant in the Jefferson Chalmers area of the city.

For more, visit hourdetroit.com.

For more on Coriander Kitchen and Farm, head to corianderkitchenandfarm.com.