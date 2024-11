DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — District Seventy8 is Detroit's premier Resto-Lounge.

Its mission is to provide a modern, aesthetically pleasing level of luxury in a welcoming and inclusive environment. The restaurant sets the tone for a totally unique vibe and experience. The District Seventy8 team has over 25 years in the bar and restaurant scene, so you can trust that they know how to bring an unmatched vibe to the city of Detroit. To learn more, visit www.district78detroit.com.