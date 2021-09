(WXYZ) — We've all seen those silly social media challenges that quickly go viral and often make us laugh, but they can also put people in the hospital with some very serious injuries. As these trends continue to grow doctors are warning people to use common sense.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Joe Guettler explains some of the risks of physical social media challenges, including the crate challenge that can be scene now on Tiktok. You can watch the interview in the video box above.