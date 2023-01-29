DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Founded during the pandemic, Dooped Donuts has made handmade vegan donuts since 2020, wholesaling to local coffee shops throughout metro Detroit. In 2022, the company opened the doors of its first brick-and-mortar store at the former ASHE Supply Co at 1555 Broadway.

Dooped Donuts was born at Ferndale Project’s drive-through market at the height of the pandemic. It started as an Instagram business, and quickly experienced exponential growth with their focus on quality, flavor, and creating amazing experiences for customers.

Jess Lum, who formerly worked at a vegan donut shop in Los Angeles, CA, joined the team in late 2021 to manage its growing production needs. A long-time vegan pastry chef, she revamped Dooped’s dough recipe to take it to the next level. Her ultimate goal was to create a product that broke the stereotypes around vegan food.

From cutting and frying to decorating, each Dooped Donut is made by hand by a small team of bakers. Flavors at the shop rotate regularly and feature favorites like the best selling glazed and chocolate sprinkle, to imaginative takes like caramel apple, chocolate covered strawberry, or even lemon curd paczki.

In addition to selling its handcrafted donuts, the cafe features coffee by ASHE Coffee. As a result of the pandemic, Dooped and ASHE Coffee entered into a long-term partnership, and the coffee company continues to roast in the 1555 Broadway space. Coffee offerings include espresso drinks, including specialty lattes, cappuccinos, pour-overs, drip coffee, and tea options.

Dooped Donuts is open seven days a week from 8:30 am until 3 pm and located at 1555 Broadway right across from Comerica Park. Visit www.getdooped.com to learn more.