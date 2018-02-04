Dorsey Schools gives last-minute Super Bowl food ideas

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - *** Potato Chip Seasoning

Yield: 2 cups

Serving Size: 0.1 cup

# of Servings: 20

Ingredients

old bay seasoning 1 cup

ground cinnamon 1/2 cup

chipotle powder 1/2 cup

Directions

Combine ingredients

*** Potato Chips

Yield: 20 ea

Serving Size: 1 ea

# of Servings: 20

Ingredients

Idaho potato (70 ct)

Potato Chip Seasoning 1/2 cup

Directions

Thinly slice potatoes on the slicer.

Soak in water over night

Drain from water and fry in clean grease until the chips are crispy.

Season chips and do not wrap until they are completely cooled.

*** New England Lobster Dip

Yield: 6 containers Serving Size: 1 fl oz Ingredients

frozen lobster tail (poached in butter) 8 oz

dry onion soup mix (spinach onion mix) 1 1/2 cup

cream cheese 1 1/2 1b

ground nutmeg 1 tsp

cayenne pepper 1 tsp

onion powder 1 tsp

garlic powder 1 tsp

salt 1 tbsp

arugula (finely sliced or chiffonade) 1 oz

Directions

Diced cooked lobster

Whip all ingredients together for a minute or two

Garnish with diced Red Pepper

*** Philly Steak & Cheese Dip

Yield: 1 pt

Serving Size: 0.25 fl oz

# of Servings: 64

Ingredients

Prime Rib of Beef (shaved) 4 oz

onion (sliced) 6 oz

milk (can use beer) 8 fl oz

American cheese 6 oz

kosher salt (preferred seasoning salt) as needed

Directions

Season the shaved beef with your favorite steak salt mix

Caramelize the onion in a pan

Remove the onion once caramelized and quickly sear the beef

Remove the beef

Add the milk or beer to the pan and whisk in slices of the American cheese

Add onions and beef back to the cheese sauce

