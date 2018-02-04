Dorsey Schools gives last-minute Super Bowl food ideas

Drain from water and fry in clean grease until the chips are crispy.
Season chips and do not wrap until they are completely cooled.
*** New England Lobster Dip
Yield: 6 containers Serving Size: 1 fl oz Ingredients
frozen lobster tail (poached in butter) 8 oz
dry onion soup mix (spinach onion mix) 1 1/2 cup
cream cheese 1 1/2 1b
ground nutmeg 1 tsp
cayenne pepper 1 tsp
onion powder 1 tsp
garlic powder 1 tsp
salt 1 tbsp
arugula (finely sliced or chiffonade) 1 oz
Directions
Diced cooked lobster
Whip all ingredients together for a minute or two
Garnish with diced Red Pepper
*** Philly Steak & Cheese Dip
Yield: 1 pt
Serving Size: 0.25 fl oz
# of Servings: 64
Ingredients
Prime Rib of Beef (shaved) 4 oz
onion (sliced) 6 oz
milk (can use beer) 8 fl oz
American cheese 6 oz
kosher salt (preferred seasoning salt) as needed
Directions
Season the shaved beef with your favorite steak salt mix
Caramelize the onion in a pan
Remove the onion once caramelized and quickly sear the beef
Remove the beef
Add the milk or beer to the pan and whisk in slices of the American cheese
Add onions and beef back to the cheese sauce
